Celebrating climate and nature friendly neighbourhoods

Entrants Ury Riverside Park earned a certificate of achievement.

At a virtual 2021 Beautiful Scotland and It’s Your Neighbourhood Seminar and celebration event, four It’s Your Neighbourhood entrants from Aberdeenshire were congratulated for their efforts with a certificate of achievement including DAYS at Inverurie Day Centre, The Pitscurry Project and Ury Riverside Park.

Catherine Gee, Deputy CEO of Keep Scotland Beautiful said: “It is brilliant to be celebrating the work of these communities in Aberdeenshire who are taking action now.

“We know that across Scotland people are committed to improving and enhancing the places that they care about.

"And, through the It’s Your Neighbourhood entrants we hear of people doing their bit to understand their own greenhouse emissions and to support nature in the places they care about.”

She added: "These people are making a real difference and I would like to thank them for inspiring us every day.”

The annual seminar celebrated everything that the entrants, from 30 local authority areas, have achieved in their communities to combat climate change and support biodiversity.

Entrants have also worked to enhance their neighbourhoods, involve the community, and improve areas through gardening and horticulture while tackling litter and other environmental quality challenges.

It’s Your Neighbourhood entrants were visited by trained volunteer assessors who provide their support, expertise and guidance through the It’s Your Neighbourhood framework, part of the UK-wide RHS Britain in Bloom campaign.

RHS Community Development Manager Kay Clark said: “Community gardening groups are showing that, through their work, they can bring communities together, transform outdoor spaces and work in support of wildlife and the local environment.”