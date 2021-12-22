Celebrating success at the North-East’s National Nature Reserves

It's been a solid season for the tern colony at Forvie NNR (Pic:Daryl Short/NatureScot)

The breeding terns at Forvie are of international importance and each year the reserve is carefully managed with closed areas and fencing to help protect the birds from disturbance and predation.

This year efforts paid off with the successful fledging of two Little Tern chicks – the first since 2018.

The species is on the edge in the UK as a whole, as a result of factors such as poor weather and predation.

Sandwich Terns at the reserve also at a successful season. (Pic:Catriona Reid/NatureScot)

Sandwich Terns at the reserve had a successful season with 1,075 pairs breeding and at least 481 young fledged. The breeding pairs represent around 9 per cent of the entire UK breeding population so the colony is of national importance.

Meanwhile in the Arctic and Common Tern colony a total of 1,124 pairs bred with at least 195 young fledged, of which around 91% were Arctic and 9 per cent Common terns.

The reserve’s Eider population also had a successful year with 167 young fledged, the best result for this species there since 2003, while the relatively small Kittiwake colony recorded the strongest count for 20 years with around 550 pairs.

NatureScot Reserve Officer Daryl Short said: “Little Terns struggle most years and 2018 was the last year any chicks fledged here. They often fail due to poor weather and predation, in our case a local Oystercatcher specialising in eating the eggs.

“This year we mitigated for this with additional fencing and saw a much improved hatching rate, so while two chicks might seem like a low figure, it was a relief to see some success for this species.

“Interestingly this year we’ve had a few water vole sightings at the Coastguard’s pool, which would suggest these are returning. The species was eradicated by American mink in many areas and are now coming back after concerted efforts to eradicate mink in river catchments such as the Ythan.”