Councillor throws spotlight on issue at Gordon Park

Councillor Gillan Owen at Gordon Park

Various acts of vandalism include setting fire to benches, broken glass bottles in the shelter, down the slide and in the grass and breaking into the tennis club’s hut.

Councillor Owen said: “Ellon Matters continues to have posts from residents exasperated about some of the activity in Gordon Park and there have been many calls for more lightening in the park which may well stop some of this anti-social behaviour.

"I have spoken with the police, and I know they also have asked Aberdeenshire Council to install more lightening and I was staggered with their negative response.

"I put a post on Ellon Matters seeking residents’ views on more lightening and an overwhelming majority said yes.”

Gillian continued: “The council told me, ‘There are no plans to change the current provision!’ I decided I would investigate all avenues to see what funding is available to ensure that the park becomes a safer place for everyone.

"One idea open is to put to Formartine Area Committee a Member Promoted Issue which askes for this specific concern to be looked into and I am delighted to share that my MPI has been accepted and will be discussed at the area committee on March 22.”

MPIs are used by councillors who cannot seem to go any further with an issue they are highlighting.

The problem generally is funding but there are many stakeholders that can help in these circumstances.

Gillian concluded: “I know only too well the council struggles with funding but with the Scottish Government legislation concerning Participatory Budgeting (PB), where five per cent of the budget needs to be determined by local residents making decisions on where money is spent at the grass root level.

"To me this project is an ideal way forward and currently I have a newsletter being delivered in the ward asking for support from residents.