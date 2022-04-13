Den Wood reopens after storm damage

Den Wood is now open to the public.

The site has been closed since Storm Arwen hit in November last year.

Two sections of footpath remain closed with diversions. Please heed signs. The Trust plans to reopen these by the end of the year.

Around 350 trees were blown over in the storm, most of them landing on and damaging paths.

Considerable work was required to make the wood safe again for the public.

The Trust intends to plant 2000 native saplings in areas of Den cleared by the storm.

Spokesman George Anderson said: “It has taken quite a while to progress our clean-up. As many other woods in the vicinity were similarly hit, contractors able to do the work were in very high demand.

“The lack of dog fouling while the wood has been closed is very noticeable. It would be great if dog walkers could help us keep it this way by taking waste away with them now we are open again. Your dog’s waste is your responsibility. Please deal with it.”

Den Wood is the only Woodland Trust wood in the North East of Scotland.

It may be small but is packed with interest. Across less than 20 hectares, it boasts 23 tree species to admire, an intricate mixture of knolls and hollows to explore, and a spectacular viewpoint over the Aberdeenshire farmland to the distinctive skyline of Bennachie.