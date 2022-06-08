FLS consults on Draft Communities Strategy

FLS engages communities on decisions about how it manages the national forests through its land management plans and in a wide range of projects and activities – from staging events or facilitating community volunteering, to developing community renewables schemes or leasing or selling land through its pioneering Community Asset Transfer Scheme.

FLS is now looking for feedback on how to increase the levels of community involvement to help deliver the objectives of local communities alongside its own.

Environment and Land Reform Minister, Mairi McAllan, said; “As Scotland’s largest land manager FLS makes a unique contribution towards biodiversity restoration and towards achieving Net Zero.

FLS is looking for feedback on how to increase the levels of community involvement. (Pic: FLS)

"But it also has a unique relationship with the many communities that live and work in and around Scotland’s national forests and land, as well as the many communities who use this important natural resource.

“FLS is now looking to build on its track record and help ensure more people engage with their work and help shape the forests and land around them. This is a great opportunity for people to comment on what is working well, what can be done better and what challenges and barriers need to be overcome so that more communities’ ambitions can be realised.”

An example of a community project in the north east is Banchory Paths, a group of volunteers whose mission is to maintain and improve paths in the town and surrounding woodlands, for example raising funding to upgrade the paths in Corsee Wood to improve access for all.

The Communities Strategy will sit alongside FLS’ Visitor Services Strategy, and will focus on how communities can get more involved in the decisions, management and use of the national forests and land.