Inverurie Environmental Improvement Group scoop gold at Beautiful Scotland awards

Inverurie Environmental Improvement Group, who work hard to keep the town looking good, took home the gold at the awards

The group took home the Gold Award for the medium town category at a virtual Beautiful Scotland celebration and award ceremony.

Almost 50 entrants, from 17 local authority areas, were congratulated for their efforts to support and enhance their local communities, for the climate and for nature, at the online event.

Run by the charity in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), the initiative provides the opportunity for volunteers and groups to gain recognition for their efforts to protect and enhance their local places.

The group's efforts to enhance the local community were recognised.

Ian Mitchell, vice chairman of Inverurie Environmental Improvement Group, said: “To say I’m over the moon is an understatement.

"I would like to thank all the teams at Aberdeenshire council Landscape Waste for their hard work and dedication, Pitscury Group for making up the baskets and townhall boxes, IEI volunteers for their hard work and dedication and Inverurie Rotary for all the help putting up the baskets.”

Ian also went on thank many people for their contribution including Eric Massie, John Glover, Inverurie Men’s Shed and Allotments, Jack Grant and team at Aden Park and David at Covebay Nurseries.

Barry Fisher, Chief Executive with Keep Scotland Beautiful said: “We’re in a climate and nature emergency, but we know that communities across Scotland have been working tirelessly to protect and enhance their neighbourhoods, reconnecting with the environment and their communities despite the challenges lockdowns have posed.

“I’d like to thank the entrants from Aberdeenshire for all they do.”

Kay Clark, RHS Community Development Manager said: “It is really encouraging to see community gardeners using their talents to help address the defining issue of our time and embrace planet-friendly gardening.”

