Join the carbon trail tour to find out how to reduce your footprint

The innovative Carbon Trail is near the Bennachie Visitor Centre at Chapel of Garioch. It has been installed by the conservation charity the Bailies of Bennachie who are running two free tours of the trail this coming weekend.

The tours will start from the Bennachie Visitor Centre on Saturday, October 9 at 10.30am and Sunday, October 10 at 2pm. There is no need to book, just turn up.

The charity is also offering bespoke tours of the trail for any group who would like one. A tour will take up to an hour and will allow a discussion of the climate crisis and what everyone can do to help.

Bailies wildlife group Co-ordinator Jill Matthews explained: “The over-arching message of the trail is that nature helps us with climate change, but nature can’t do enough, and we have to change our ways (ie reduce our emissions of greenhouse gases). The trail encircles the area of woodland (1.7ha) needed to capture the carbon footprint of the average UK citizen (12.7t CO2e).

"Displayed along the trail are various everyday items of food, homelife and travel. The amount of woodland needed to capture the carbon footprint of each item is marked with ropes. At the end visitors are encouraged to calculate their own carbon footprint and decide how they can take action.”

The trail is on an existing path very close to the Bennachie Centre. The ground is fairly level, so the trail is accessible to people of all abilities. It is open to visitors all the time, but volunteers doing the guided tours will be able to explain more about the art installations along the way.

The trail is temporary. Put up in early summer, it will be live during October, but will be dismantled in November after COP26 is finished.