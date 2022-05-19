Lidl is giving away free packs of flower seeds on World Bee Day

To mark World Bee Day on Friday, May 20, Lidl is buzzing to be giving away free packs of mixed annual flower seeds in stores nationwide.

By Dawn Renton
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 11:06 am
Updated Thursday, 19th May 2022, 11:07 am

Shoppers just need to ask at the checkout for a free pack, before getting bee-sy planting a garden that’s guaranteed to be the envy of neighbours!

Customers can also snap up a range of biodiversity-boosting plants in stores, with nectar-producing blooms including English Lavender, Bee-Friendly Bidens and Butterfly-Friendly Passiflora, from as little as £1.49.

Bees and butterflies are vital to the pollination process, so growing bumblebee and butterfly-friendly botanics is one way eco-conscious Brits can contribute to the essential reproduction of plants – and this week, Lidl shoppers can do so at purse-friendly prices.

Bees are vital to the pollination process

From English Lavender to Bee-Friendly Bidens, the range of pollinator plants are fast-growing and easy to look after, making them a fail-safe option for first-time plant parents, too.

Lidl’s pollinating plant picks to support bee and butterfly biodiversity are available in stores while stocks last.

LidlCustomersBees