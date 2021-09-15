Local MP attends Kintore sustainability event

Richard was shown around the stalls, which included produce, books, and plants and was told about the work the Kintore Sustainability Group does for the environment, the community and for families in need of support.

He said: “There is a huge wealth of community groups across the North-east run by dedicated and committed volunteers and the Kintore Sustainability Group is an excellent example of that. The event was a great success and raised a good sum of money for the group and I wish them continuing success.”