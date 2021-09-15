Local net zero hero visits House of Commons

Richard Thomson MP with Hamish Stewart at the Climate Change House of Commons event

Fifty days ahead of the UN climate summit in Glasgow, Parliament invited assembly members to Westminster to mark the first anniversary of their landmark report ‘The Path to Net Zero’ after the original launch plans were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Hamish and his fellow Climate Assembly UK members told MPs that they support climate action but that they want climate policies to be fair and backed by better public engagement, choice and clear government leadership.

Hamish Stewart, 49, a software developer said: “I felt really pleased to be asked to take part in the assembly and be able to offer a unique perspective from Aberdeenshire – the centre of the UK’s oil and gas industry where I started my career.

"The whole exercise has been extremely worthwhile and I hope the assembly’s findings around fairness will ensure local economies like ours can transition to get ready for the clean energy jobs of the future. It’s brilliant that MP’s like mine have not only read our report but feel the same optimism and can do attitude about the net zero challenge.”

Gordon MP Richard Thomson said: “Hamish and his fellow Climate Assembly UK members have shown how it’s possible to find consensus on the how best to tackle climate change and the importance of having honest, straightforward discussions concerning the issues at stake.

"In doing so, the Assembly has set a fine example for the world leaders who will gather at November’s COP 26 summit in Glasgow.”

"I congratulate Hamish and thank him for the energy, time and dedication he put into taking part in the assembly.”