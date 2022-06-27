New environmental objectives outlined in latest Aberdeenshire Council Pollinator Action Plan

The Aberdeenshire Council Pollinator Action Plan 2022-27 features a number of objectives to make the region a more pollinator-friendly area by preventing further loss of flower-rich habitat, creating new areas of suitable habitat and enhancing connectivity between them, raising awareness and encouraging action across all sectors.

Actions to meet the key objectives include:

At least 10% of public greenspace to be enhanced and managed for pollinators 80 school grounds to provide habitat for pollinators A pilot project on the River Don to explore pollinator habitat enhancement Modification of the road verge management policy and process to further benefit pollinator populations Supply community groups with native wildflower seed to trial on 100 to 200m2 areas Share information and experience from works to date/demonstration sites both within Aberdeenshire and from other areas Develop guidance on native plant seed collection and propagation 150 Ranger Service sessions per year with schools, groups and communities to raise awareness of pollinators A yearly NESBReC training course on pollinator identification

The Action Plan continues to help raise awareness of the importance of pollinators both in food production and in ecosystems.

Aberdeenshire Council was one of the first local authorities in Scotland to produce a Pollinator Action Plan back in 2015, setting out the work the council would undertake to protect, promote and enhance pollinator populations.

Cllr Sarah Dickinson, said: “It was heartening to hear that the majority of actions in the previous Action Plan had been completed despite the impacts of the Covid pandemic and I would like to congratulate all those involved from across council services for all their hard work and endeavours.