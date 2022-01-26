Polystyrene recycling now offered at Ellon and Inverurie

Residents can now recycle their polystyrene at Household Recycling Centres in Ellon and Inverurie.

In February 2020, the council signed a contract with Styropack for a pilot programme of polystyrene recycling, which was introduced on a trial-basis in Banchory, Portlethen and Stonehaven.

By November 2021, 6.802 tonnes of polystyrene had been collected since the start of the pilot, leading the council to extend the service to Ellon and Inverurie.

Bins designated for polystyrene are now in place at all nine facilities. Styropack also hosts a collection point outside their Craigshaw Road depot in Aberdeen’s West Tullos Industrial Estate.

The recycling centres currently accept Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), which includes all polystyrene packing materials such as shape-moulded packaging, blocks and planks of fill materials, packing boxes and packaging balls.

Centres will not accept any polystyrene containers contaminated with food, takeaway packaging, biodegradable or compostable packing chips, or Styrofoam cups. Residents are also advised to break up any large pieces of polystyrene before visiting a recycling centre.

Ros Baxter, Aberdeenshire Council’s Waste Manager, said: “We are delighted with the success of the polystyrene recycling programme so far.

"The volume of material brought to HRCs demonstrates a clear need for polystyrene recycling in Aberdeenshire, and we are pleased to be expanding this service into more locations.”

Cllr Peter Argyle, Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, added: “The expansion of this service into more sites is a positive step towards improving the council’s recycling rate and further diverting waste from landfill.”

Inverurie and District SNP councillor Neil Baillie has welcomed the introduction of polystyrene recycling at the town’s HRC: “This is a welcome addition to the range of materials which can be recycled locally.