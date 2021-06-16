ScottishPower celebrates green champions and innovators across Aberdeenshire with COP26 Green Power List

ScottishPower is looking for stories of inspiring green champions across Aberdeenshire

The firm is looking for stories of inspiring green champions across Aberdeenshire from volunteers helping communities to go greener and innovators creating environmentally friendly technology, to policymakers pushing their community to tackle climate change and passionate people campaigning for an environmental cause close to their heart.

ScottishPower is a principal partner of the United Nations COP26 Climate Change Conference, which will be hosted by the UK in Glasgow this November. The top 26 nominees from across the country will become a part of the Green Power List, with a platform to continue their important work.

The energy supplier is also searching for inspiring young people who have taken on the climate challenge in their own community and have made a real difference in the move towards a cleaner, greener future. Young people nominated will be considered for the Youth Green Power List featuring 26 young people under the age of 30.

Find further information on how to nominate an inspiring green champion at www.scottishpower.com

Keith Anderson, CEO of ScottishPower, said: “Everyone has a part to play in tackling the climate emergency and with the UK hosting COP26, this is a chance to celebrate the green champions and innovators in our communities right across the country who are taking on the climate crisis in their own unique way.

“If you know someone in your community or workplace who is making a difference, we urge you to nominate them so their story can inspire others.

“We are passionate about showcasing people of all ages and backgrounds who are doing their bit to create a better planet and future for the next generation.”