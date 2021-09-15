Vital Veg scoop farm woodland award

The Vital Veg farm at North Tillydaff and inset: Wendy and Anne.

Wendy Seel and Anne Taylor, who run organic vegetable business, Vital Veg at North Tillydaff, Midmar, saw off competition from farms in Peterhead, Stirling and the Isle of Skye to take home the Farm Woodland Award.

The award is to reward the very best of Scotland’s Farm Woodlands that form part of good agricultural practice.

The judges' said: "The main farming activity is a successful organic vegetable growing business employing five people.

"The viability of the horticultural enterprise is entirely dependent on the shelter provided by woodland and associated hedgerows.

"The business could not have been established without this shelter and in this very real sense, five jobs are dependent on the farm’s woodland and that alone makes North Tillydaff an outstanding application.

"The woods are well-cared for and a great deal of thought has been given to their ecology and future management.

"The scale and planned integration in land-use, along with the future management plans including cattle grazing to better manage the field layer, make this an outstanding ‘fit’ for this award.

"What great winners!"

Taking to Facebook, Wendy and Anne posted: “We are both delighted and humbled to have won the farm woodland category in Scotland's Finest woods awards this year.”

Wendy added: "Time flies and if you have an opportunity to plant some trees, do so. Take time to go and visit other young stands of trees and listen to what other people's experiences have been."

Anne said: "Protect your trees as there is an awful lot of wildlife that will want to eat them!"

Angela Douglas, executive director of Scotland’s Finest Woods, said: “We have seen some great examples of farm-forest integration this year, on farms large and small, and on crofts too.

“There is a real understanding of truly integrated land use across those honoured this year – and a clear ability to put it into practice.”