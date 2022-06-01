125th anniversary of Dracula commemorated at civic reception

Dacre Stoker and Cllr Judy Whyte, Provost of Aberdeenshire

The Provost of Aberdeenshire Cllr Judy Whyte, Bram Stoker’s great grandnephew Dacre Stoker, ward member for Peterhead South and Cruden, Cllr Stephen Smith, and Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland’s Regional Leadership Director for the East, were among the guests at the Kilmarnock Arms Hotel in Cruden Bay celebrating the historic milestone.

An information board was unveiled by Dacre Stoker at the hotel outlining Aberdeenshire’s rich association with Dracula, as nearby Slains Castle was an inspiration in Bram Stoker’s famous novel.

Guests were also treated to Dacre Stoker speaking about Bram Stoker and his legacy.

Provost of Aberdeenshire Cllr Judy Whyte said: “Aberdeenshire is a special corner of north-east Scotland which features hauntingly beautiful scenery, so it is easy to see why Bram Stoker was inspired to write many masterful novels.

"It was fitting that Bram Stoker’s great grandnephew Dacre shared details about Bram Stoker and his legacy as the author inspired many films and books based upon the classic work.”

Cllr Ron McKail, Deputy Provost of Aberdeenshire, added: “I very much hope the 125th anniversary of Dracula encourages residents and visitors alike to flock to Buchan to see for themselves the birthplace of Dracula.

"The information board available to view at the Kilmarnock Arms Hotel will be invaluable in explaining the historic past and offer guidance on places to visit.”

Cllr Stephen Smith said: “I am privileged to represent the ward where Bram Stoker was inspired to write Dracula all those years ago.

"It is an area rich in history and breathtakingly beautiful.

"I am grateful to everyone who played a part in making this civic event and anniversary commemoration such a success.”

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland Regional Leadership Director for the East, said: “This anniversary is a fantastic opportunity to highlight Aberdeenshire’s connections to this world-renowned book and iconic literary character.

“That Bram Stoker’s writings are said to have been influenced by the area’s evocative locations and landscapes adds a further intriguing dimension to the book.

“2022 marks Scotland’s Year of Stories – so this anniversary is a perfect fit to celebrate the region’s links to this classic novel.

"And we hope that by highlighting these associations with Aberdeenshire, people will come and see for themselves the inspirational places that arguably helped create one of the most famous pieces of literature ever written.”