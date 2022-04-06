1st Balmedie Scout Group jump for joy

68 Beavers, Cubs and Scouts from 1st Balmedie Scout Group took part in the event.

This wasn't a normal meeting night but a special occasion as the Cubs were jumping for 100 hours to celebrate 100 years since Scouts first formed in Balmedie.

The two cub packs also had the change to sleep over night at Jump In and have an extra bounce in the morning just to make sure they smashed their goal of 100 hours!

This is one of many events that will take place across the year to celebrate 100 years of Scouting in the parish.

The first registration of Scouts in Balmedie was Nov 1921 and Leaders and Scouts recorded as meeting in January 1922.

They currently have more than 90 youngsters between Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorer Scouts catering for Girls and Boys from 6-18 years old.

They also have a team of 21 leaders and a number of supporters but have vacancies for new leaders at all sections.

1st Balmedie Scout Group’s ambitions for the next 100 years include finding land to build a home of their own and they would welcome any such offers from landowners in Belhelvie Parish.