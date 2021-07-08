A garden in memory of Shona

Friends and neighbours worked together to create a garden and bench in memory of Shona.

Shona Eaton lived in Port Elphinstone, Inverurie for nearly 18 years and unfortunately passed away suddenly on August 28, 2020 due to Sepsis aged just 50.

Shona, who was fit and healthy, started to feel unwell on August 25 showing what seemed to be flu-like symptoms at first, Shona’s condition very quickly got worse over the next few days and she complained of being in a lot of pain and struggled with her mobility.

Following a number of calls to the doctors, Shona was tested for Coronavirus however the doctors suspected she had a bad case of the flu, after a second visit from the paramedics, Shona was eventually taken into hospital.

She sadly died just three hours after being admitted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Her sister Nicola explained: “We think it might have been an infection, and her body went into overdrive to try and fight against it.

“In hindsight the signs were there that it was sepsis, it was just too late.

"We did not ask ‘Could it be Sepsis’ and we encourage others to be aware of the signs of Sepsis and if they suspect Sepsis they ask the question to the medical teams.”

Shona was a great mum to her son Aaron who turned 18 just after she passed away.

She was a great friend to many, including her employers Lindsay and Craig Wilson from Eat in the Green, who considered Shona like family and have been a great support to the family.

And her neighbours and friends have made sure she isn’t forgotten.

They have come together and planted a garden of remembrance for her in Port Elphinstone, along with a bench and plaque for the garden.

Mary and Bob Durno, Bruce Mitchell, Ian Mitchell and Neil Buchan worked hard on the garden to make sure that Shona was remembered for being a great mum, loyal, hard working and much loved by her friends and family.

Nicola continued: “Shona had a little vegetable garden at her flat in Port Elphinstone, and her neighbours have taken it over and have converted it into a remembrance garden.

"They’ve planted some nice flowers and added a bird bath as well as a bench with a plaque.

“Shona’s family are extremely grateful for what they and all her friends have done done to remember her”

Nicola, who is now volunteering with the UK Sepsis Trust charity, is keen that other families don’t go through what they did and know more about the signs of Sepsis.

She said: “Shona’s death was potentially preventable had the signs of Sepsis been identified earlier and she had been admitted to hospital sooner.

“Sepsis is a big killer, but it’s not really talked about. It’s preventable and recognising the signs and getting treatment is really important.

"We can’t bring her back, but we can help raise awareness of Sepsis across the North East of Scotland.”

For further information visit www.sepsistrust.org

Nicola is currently training for the Virtual London Marathon on October 3 and will be running in memory of Shona on behalf of SEPSIS UK.