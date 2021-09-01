A new community partnership in Pitmedden

Pitmedden's First Responders team were presented with a commemorative coin from the Scottish Ambulance Service for outstanding dedication and care.

The First Responders will use the facility as a local venue to hold regular training sessions and as a secure location to store some of their vital life-saving equipment.

The service provided by our local First Responders group is so important, and it is great to be able to support their work in this small way.

Alistair Drummond from the First Responders group said: "Use of the Udny Community Trust facilities and building will provide Pitmedden Community First Responders with dedicated training facilities at the heart of the community. We appreciate the continued support of the Trust that assists us in supporting the Scottish Ambulance Service and the local community."

He continued: “We are always keen to welcome new responders and after routine checks and initial training, we are looking for one night a month training and as many on call periods that you can commit to, with no minimum.”

Anyone interested in joining Pitmedden First Responders should contact Alisdair by email at [email protected]

More information about Community first responders can be found at www.scottishambulance.com/your-community/community-first-responders/

Pitmedden's First Responders team has been recognised for its work during the Covid-19 pandemic response.

Team members were presented with a commemorative coin from the Scottish Ambulance Service for outstanding dedication and care.

The Trust is also taking bookings for the hire of its Conference Room, located upstairs at 14 Oldmeldrum Road.

The room can accommodate up to 12 people, depending on current Covid guidance, and is set up with both WiFi and a large screen to easily connect to most laptops.