Aberdeenshire Council: Access to services over the festive fortnight

Key service-specific information is as follows:

Customer Services

Aberdeenshire Council’s telephone lines and face to face offices will be closed at 4pm on Friday, December 24, and Friday, December 31.

They will also be closed during the public holidays on Monday, December 27, and Tuesday, December 28, and Monday, January 3, and Tuesday, January 4.

Normal opening hours for our Customer Services Team are from 8:45am to 5pm, Monday to Friday. Phone numbers and office details for our services can be found at www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/contact-us/contact-by-phone/

Emergency Contact Information

In the event of an emergency, please call the numbers below. The out of hours emergency service is available 5pm to 8:45am weekdays, and all weekend. If the emergency or crisis is life threatening, call 999. If you are worried about someone who is ill, call NHS 24 on 111.

Housing repairs: 03456 081203

Homelessness: 03456 081206

Social work: 03456 081206

Live Life Aberdeenshire

For full details of Live Life Aberdeenshire’s festive opening hours, including sports and leisure facilities, ski centres, libraries, and marine aquarium: www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk/sport-and-physical-activity/festive-opening-hours/

Please note, opening hours may be subject to change if staff or venues are required to support vaccination rollout.

Household Waste and Recycling

Household recycling centres (HRCs) will close at 3pm on December 24 and 31. All HRCs will be closed on December 25 and 26, as well as January 1 and 2.

Household bin collections will go ahead as usual on Monday, December 27, and Tuesday, December 28, as well as Monday, January 3 and Tuesday, January 4.

There may be a disruption in service delivery in some areas due to staff members requiring to isolate. The council is working hard to keep the household bin collections running like normal. If your bin is not emptied over the festive period, it will be collected on the next due collection date for that particular bin.

For more information on bin collections and HRC opening hours over the festive period: www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/waste/christmas-bins-recycling/