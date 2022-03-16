Aberdeenshire Council launches new round of funding for coastal communities

Grants are being targeted at community groups, third sector organisations and small businesses.

Grants are being targeted at community groups, third sector organisations and small businesses on Aberdeenshire’s coastline and can fund a range of activities with positive economic, social or environmental impacts.

The fund distributes revenues generated by Crown Estate Scotland, with applications being assessed and approved by NESFLAG – the North East Scotland Fisheries Local Action Group - a cross-sector partnership comprising representatives from Aberdeenshire’s coastal and fishing sectors.

This year’s programme builds on a very successful first two years which offered grants to an array of projects including equipment for sailing clubs, investments in fishing businesses, improved community facilities and access improvements to beaches and the coastline.

Grants will be targeted towards activities or infrastructure which meet the following priorities:

Supporting the development of active travel routes along, to and from the coastline Developing the coastal economy and sustainable tourism Creating or enhancing community, leisure and recreational facilities Safeguarding, restoring or enhancing the coastal environment

Funding of between £2,500 and £25,000 will be available, however applicants must make a minimum 10% match funding contribution to projects. Small business applicants must contribute 50% match funding.

Programme co-ordinator Jamie Wilkinson said: “We are delighted to announce a new round of CCCF funding and encourage any interest parties to get in touch. The programme has been a real success story over the past couple of years and we look forward to making new grant awards in the coming months.”

All projects must be completed by March 31, 2023 and the deadline for submission of applications is Monday, May 16.