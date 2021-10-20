Aberdeenshire Council launches new round of grant funding for coastal communities

Grants are being targeted at community groups, third sector organisations and small businesses on Aberdeenshire’s coastline.

Grants are being targeted at community groups, third sector organisations and small businesses on Aberdeenshire’s coastline and can fund a range of activities with positive economic, social or environmental impacts.

The fund distributes revenues generated by Crown Estate Scotland, with applications being assessed and approved by NESFLAG – the North East Scotland Fisheries Local Action Group - a cross-sector partnership comprising representatives from Aberdeenshire’s coastal and fishing sectors.

This year’s grants will be targeted towards activities or infrastructure which meet the following priorities:

Supporting the development of active travel routes along, to and from the coastline Developing the coastal economy and sustainable tourism Creating or enhancing community, leisure and recreational facilities Safeguarding, restoring or enhancing the coastal environment

Grants between £2,500 and £25,000 will be available, and applicants must make a minimum 10% match funding contribution to projects. Small business applicants must contribute 50% match funding.

All projects must be completed by March 31, 2022.

Chair of the council’s Environment and Infrastructure Services Committee, Councillor Peter Argyle said: “I was hugely impressed with the projects which received funding last year and this second round of financial support will provide another great opportunity to support and develop Aberdeenshire’s coastal communities and businesses who continue to face challenging circumstances.”

Vice-chair Councillor John Cox added: “I would encourage any groups or businesses wishing to bid for funding to contact council officers as soon as possible as we have limited time to spend this money.”