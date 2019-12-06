Aberdeenshire MSP backs small businesses

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has backed the annual Small Business Saturday campaign.

Small Business Saturday 2019 takes place tomorrow (Saturday, December 7) and is designed to support, inspire and promote small businesses during the busiest shopping period of the year.

The North-east MSP will visit local businesses promoting environmentally friendly trade including Bare at Ellon and Apothocary Coffee Shop. Ms Martin is also expected to visit the BrewDog Christmas Fayre to meet with small business owners.

Commenting, Gillian Martin MSP said: “I am always pleased to support Small Business Saturday, not only does it benefit our local businesses, but it also serves the community and local economy.

“Following the hype of “Black Friday” it’s important that we remember to use the businesses that are the heart of our local communities, if we don’t we could lose them.

“This year it has never been more important to back small businesses amid Brexit chaos.”