Aberdeenshire residents urged to follow nine-step plan to avoid house fires

You can follow the nine steps on your mobile at the SFRS website.

Latest figures show firefighters attended more than 450 accidental house fires in around one month last winter – 46 of them in the North-east area covering Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Sadly, during the same period, accidental house fires claimed the lives of seven people and resulted in 58 casualties.

The incidents happened between 7 December, 2020 and 11 January, 2021.

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Ali Perry, Head of Prevention and Protection at SFRS, said: “Fire is a risk for everyone, but some people are more at risk than others.

“If you know someone who is over 50 and smokes, and who has either mobility issues or uses medical oxygen or lives alone, please arrange a Home Fire Safety Visit on their behalf.

“One death because of a fire in the home is one too many. Reaching out to those who are vulnerable can help save lives in our communities.”

A free online self-assessment on the SFRS website is available to everyone in Scotland to find out how fire safe their property is.

On completion, participants can download a unique report about their home, which gives advice on how to rectify risks and problems. Since its launch last year, more than 2,000 reports have been downloaded.

There are nine steps to a safer home – as participants are asked to consider their use of smoke detectors, cooking in the kitchen, smoking and candles, electrics and heating, emollient creams, medical oxygen, air pressure mattress, night time routine and fire action plan.

DACO Perry said: "By walking through the nine steps you can massively reduce the risk of a fire in your house.

“Taking a few minutes to do the self-assessment and identify the hazards in your own home can help keep you and those around you safe.

“Colder months ahead this winter mean an increased use of heating and electricity combined with festive lights, trees, decorations, and candles – all of these can heighten the risk of fire potentially taking hold within the home.

“If you can't get online, then get in touch with us through your local station who will be more than happy to offer help and guidance.”

The Winter Safety section of the SFRS website – www.firescotland.gov.uk/your-safety/at-home/winter-safety – has lots of information on how to heat your home safely during the colder months.