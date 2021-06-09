Aldi's Supermarket Sweep is back and shoppers in Inverurie can now apply

Shoppers in Inverurie can now apply to take part in Aldi's Supermarket Sweep

One lucky shopper will be chosen to do a five-minute trolley dash in store and take home all the products they can grab in that time, with Aldi donating the cash value of the trolley to a local foodbank.

Run in accordance with current Covid-19 safety guidelines, the shopper will also be given a list of three Scottish products they need to find.

If successful, Aldi will double the cash donation to the foodbank, and the savvy shopper will get to pick a Specialbuy item of their choice.

One of the most enjoyable ways to get in your weekly shop, local residents can apply by filling out an online application form accessed via a QR code, which will be displayed in the Inverurie, Locoworks Road store until Sunday, June 13.

Richard Holloway, regional managing director for Scotland, said: “The Supermarket Sweep is a hugely popular event in the Aldi calendar, and we are thrilled to bring the competition back this year and offer one local Inverurie resident the chance to win a shopping experience like no other.

“We know how much foodbanks have struggled during the pandemic, and because we had to pause Supermarket Sweep last year, we’ve thought we’d offer to double the cash donation if contestants can find certain Scottish products during their dash around the store.

"We hope to give as many people across Scotland as possible a chance to take part this year and raise as much money as we can for local foodbanks in the process.”

The Supermarket Sweep will be run in line with current COVID-19 guidelines and all safety precautions, including social distancing, will be adhered to.

Shoppers will be asked to nominate their chosen foodbank when applying to take part.

Entry for the competition is free and applications open until Sunday, June 13.

One lucky shopper will be selected and invited to take part in the event at the Inverurie, Harlaw Road store before June 27.