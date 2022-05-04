Almost £750,000 to be spent on protection measures in Aberdeenshire

Alexander Burnett MSP

As part of the council’s flood risk and coast protection programme for 2022/23, £100,000 will be spent on building protection works at the Strath Burn which runs through Inverurie.

Sepa has estimated that there are more than 400 properties at risk of flooding from the burn costing an average of £510,000 annually in damages.

The council has also earmarked £70,000 for automated warning signs and barriers on the B977 at Kintore.

Money will also be spent on creating a flood bund in Whitehills and on reservoir inspections and maintenance for the Huntly Flood Protection Scheme.

An additional £335,000 from the local authority’s revenue budget will go towards flood improvements on Northern Road in Kintore and for a contractor to deploy barriers at Kembhill Park in Kemnay.

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, has welcomed the move which will protect hundreds of north-east homes from flooding: “This money underlines Aberdeenshire Council’s commitment to alleviating flooding which is enormously welcome.