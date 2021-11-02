Appeal for witnesses following road traffic crash on B9002 in Aberdeenshire
Road Policing Officers are appealing for information following a two vehicle crash on the B9002 between Insch and Kennethmont.
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 6:30 am
The crash occurred at around 10.30am on the morning of Monday, November 1 and involved a white Mercedes van and a grey Honda Jazz.
The car driver was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries and is described as being in a critical condition.
The van driver was also been taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.
Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward with any information.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information or dash cam footage taken just before or after the crash is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting incident 1206 of 1 November.