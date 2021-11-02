Appeal for witnesses following road traffic crash on B9002 in Aberdeenshire

-

The crash occurred at around 10.30am on the morning of Monday, November 1 and involved a white Mercedes van and a grey Honda Jazz.

The car driver was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries and is described as being in a critical condition.

The van driver was also been taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward with any information.