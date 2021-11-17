Approval given to Sauchen development

Plans for 49 new homes in the village have been approved

Members of the Garioch Area Committee approved a delegated grant that will see Kirkwood Homes build the third and final phase of its ongoing Cluny Meadows development.

The first phase of 23 properties have already been constructed and a further 27 in the second phase are currently being built.

The application considered by the committee replaced a previous one by Stewart Milne Homes that had received permission for 49 homes and associated works.

Kirkwood Homes has now taken on the site and will complete the development.

Some amendments to the initial application were made including the change of house types, new visitor parking provision and an extra section of footpath.

The 49 homes will include a mix of two to six bedroom properties and the 12 affordable homes proposed in the Stewart Milne Homes application will be delivered in the revised plan.

Councillors agreed to carry out a site visit after the proposal received 40 objections.

Those against the plan had raised concerns about flooding, loss of open space, impact on local amenities and road safety. Cluny, Midmar and Monymusk Community Council had also objected to the application noting potential flooding risks and the “unsuitable” road and pavement layout.

However, Aberdeenshire Council planners had recommended the application be given a delegated grant and said that the layout of the site was “virtually the same” as what had previously been approved but noted some minor changes had been made.

They added that the application was “acceptable” in layout and design, and met all technical requirements. Cllr Martin Ford said that there was “nothing wrong” with the proposed layout and house types.