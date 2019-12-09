Auchmacoy Lodge lights up

Children from an Ellon nursery have kicked off festive celebrations at Auchmacoy Lodge by switching on the Christmas lights.

The special event featured children from Auchterellon Nursery and included a Christmas sing-along and countdown to the light switch on.

Residents and staff decorated the tree with baubles, gold ribbon and lights in preparation for the big reveal.

The children, who visit Auchmacoy Lodge once every fortnight, take part in a variety of activities with the residents including singing, games and crafts.

Rae Paterson, Care Home Manager said: “It’s our first Christmas at Auchmacoy Lodge, so it’s a particularly special time for us.

“We have a fantastic relationship with the nursery and it’s brilliant they come and visit us twice a month.

“The children’s visits are a highlight for our residents and we’re so glad they have been the ones to kick off Christmas for us this year.”

Auchmacoy Lodge opened in September 2019 and is a newly refurbished, bespoke nursing unit providing eight generous sized en-suite bedrooms, a spacious living and dining area, a well-stocked library and hairdressing and beauty salon.

It forms part of Auchtercrag Care Home and is located on Commercial Road in Ellon.

Meallmore is a leading provider of nursing and residential care in Scotland run by experienced qualified nursing and care staff.