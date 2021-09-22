Autumn exhibition at Insch's Country Frames Gallery

A Bit of Blue: Country Frames Gallery's autumn exhibition runs until October 30.

The Gallery recently opened the Autumn Show which features a selection of artists who have produced a wonderful variety of work with one thing in common – the colour blue. You will find it in all its different hues in various parts of their work.

Roselyne O’Neill has created several sea-themed paintings using Oil & Cold Wax with gorgeous turquoise and aqua tones, through to deeper peacock blues. Sandra Lister’s Himalayan blue poppies are stunning pastel works contrasting with John Clelland’s big semi-abstract seas and skies.

Mary Black has created softness in her works, with moody grey blues while Caroline Simmill’s paintings depict the dark and stormy skies so often seen over Scotland’s beautiful landscape.

The North-East land and sea have also inspired the vibrant mixed media works from Donna Irvine and Kymme Fraser’s contemporary semi-abstract styled paintings. Also included in our blue-themed collection are some lovely little woodland inspired paintings by Maggie Nickson and Mag Donald’s magical piece “The Blue Dress”.

A Bit of Blue runs until October 30.

Next up is the Winter Show (November 6 – December 31).

The 2021 Winter Show will be a mixed show by a wide variety of artists. It will also feature “Leslie Memories” - a collection of work by Aberdeen artist Lorraine Taylor. Lorraine was brought up in Leslie and has produced a delightful collection of paintings, directly from memory, depicting scenes from around the area.

The Gallery also has a number of new pieces arriving including ceramics, wood, jewellery, sculptures, textile art, glass, as well as a wide selection of original paintings and prints.

Country Frames Gallery has returned to ‘normal’ opening hours (Tuesdays to Saturdays – 10am till 5pm). However, if you would prefer to have an appointment, contact the gallery.