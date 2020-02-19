Award success for hotel

Thainstone House Hotel is celebrating the success of three of its team members, who have each been awarded a coveted Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland scholarship at an awards ceremony held in Edinburgh.

The charity encourages the development of people working or studying in the sector and offers opportunities for professional and personal growth with the awarding of scholarships.

There are three categories which candidates can apply for, and the team from Thainstone House now represent all three.

General Manager William Inglis was awarded an Executive Leadership Scholarship, Hotel Administrator Sabine Sukevica was awarded an Understanding Revenue scholarship, and Madeline Evison, Thainstone House Hotel’s Food and Beverage Team Leader was awarded a scholarship focused on Customer Experience.

Commenting on the recent award success Thainstone House Hotel General Manager William Inglis said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be a recipient of a HIT Scotland scholarship, and I’m immensely proud of Sabine and Madeline’s achievements.

“To have multiple team members be recognised by HIT Scotland is a real accomplishment for the hotel, and I’m looking forward to the experiences that the scholarships will bring.”