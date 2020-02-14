Bags of Help winners announced

The results are in after Tesco customers in Ellon and Inverurie cast their votes to help community projects bag up to £25,000.

Tesco marked its Centenary year with two special Bags of Help funding rounds, with a huge £100,000 funding pot in North East Scotland.

The winners of the second round have been now been revealed.

In first place, Alzheimer Scotland has been awarded £25,000, in second place, Keiran’s Legacy has been awarded £15,000 and, in third place, Young Enterprise Scotland has been awarded £10,000.

Bags of Help, run in partnership with greenspace scotland, sees funding awarded to thousands of local community projects every year. So far in Scotland, Bags of Help has awarded £10,503,235 to 3557 local projects.

Bags of Help applications have opened for 2020 and customers are invited to vote for the project they wish to receive the top prize using blue tokens handed out at checkouts.

Three groups will be awarded grant amounts of £2,000, £1,000 or £500 every three months.

Find out more about Bags of Help at www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.