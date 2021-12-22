Be a good neighbour to older folks in your community this winter

Local service manager, Nicola Keenan.

“With the increase in frequency of winter storms, can you help ensure a vulnerable or older neighbour is cosy and warm, is having regular meals and hot drinks, and moving about to keep fit and healthy, body and mind?” asks local service manager Nicola Keenan, at Cera Care Aberdeen/ Shire branch office.

“Handing in a card, may bring a smile and cheer to loneliness, this cold winter,” she continues. “Ringing a door bell, standing back to the required distance or just have a wee chat from the garden gate, can make a huge difference. Our community spirit has never been more important with all the social restrictions we have faced.”

Cera Care, which has a branch in Ellon, is one of the biggest providers of professional care at home in Scotland to older and less able people. This support is provided on contract to local authorities through its network of branch offices across the country.

Care at home brings independent living to people in their own homes. Care workers provide essential day to day care and personal care as well as respite care and support to people returning home from hospital.

Nicola continues: “Our team of committed care workers here in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, ensure safe and happy lives for older and less able people living independently in their own homes. Sometimes our care workers may be the only person someone talks to in a day.

"As Christmas approaches, and with the storms we have had to deal with, we would encourage you to look out for your neighbours and for those less able, who may be living alone. Or could you help with delivering some food shopping, or clear a snowy or icy path? Just a smiling face can make such a difference.”

Never have our communities been more important. Sending a note, a greetings card or picking up the phone to someone just to say hello can make a massive difference.”