Beautiful Bennachie photos wanted for anniversary calendar

Your photos could feature in next year's calendar.

Their popular calendar for the year will mark the occasion with extra pages and it is hoped even more outstanding pictures of the iconic hill range.

They are putting out an appeal to local photographers to submit their best photos of or on Bennachie to be included in the anniversary calendar.

Pictures should be of good quality (at least 3MB) and in landscape format.

Entries should be submitted to [email protected] bennachie.co.uk by April 22 2022.

The publications officer, Ann Bailies, said: “Our annual fundraising calendar always sells well through local shops and our website.

"It is a great showcase for Bennachie.

"In 2023 for our 50th anniversary we would like it be extra special and would love keen photographers or anyone who has taken a picture they are proud of to submit it for entry.”

“We will want to reflect the hill range in the changing seasons and so will want submissions taken in spring, summer, autumn and winter.

"In order to have the calendar in the shops by the second half of this year we have to start planning early so we hope people will look out their photographs and send them in right away.”