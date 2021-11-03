Befriend a Child invite you to a black-tie Carnival ball

Befriend a Child's annual Big Kids Ball returns for 2022

The charity supports children and young people growing up in difficult life circumstances in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire with one to one befriending and mentoring programmes, youth clubs and holiday playschemes.

Katie Kyle, Head of Fundraising and Marketing, said: “We are over the moon to be going ahead with the biggest fundraiser in our events calendar after having to cancel the event this year due to the pandemic.

"The Big Kids Ball has been a firm favourite for our supporters for many years now.

"We want to bring a fun, lively, exciting event to Aberdeen whilst raising funds for some of the most disadvantaged children and young people in our community.

"We would encourage people to book with us soon and take advantage of our early bird offer as we anticipate that this will be a popular event.”

The Carnival Ball, being held at The Chester Hotel promises a night of live entertainment, a delicious three course dinner, a live band, not to mention the opportunity to take part in raffles and the auction.

For a limited time, tickets are on sale for £85pp or £850 for a table of ten.

The funds raised from the event will enable Befriend a Child to continue their befriending programme for local children growing up in difficult life circumstances.

The charity’s programmes and projects have been a lifeline for the young people they support, especially during the last challenging year.

For more information and to book your table contact [email protected] or call Befriend a Child on 01224 210060.

Tickets cost £95pp (£85 at early bird offer price) and table will be made up of up to ten guests.

Befriend a Child support school-aged children in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire who are growing up in difficult life circumstances.

The charity match them with trained volunteers or ‘Befrienders’ or ‘Mentors’, who act as positive role models to help children develop resilience, self-confidence and self-esteem.

Typically, these are children whose fundamental childhood years have been neglected or lost due to issues outside of their control.

Befriend a Child is the only dedicated befriending and mentoring service for children in the North East.

A recent report identified 8000 local children in need of support, and every £1 raised translates to £6 of benefits to the children and families the charity works with.

The charity also runs Youth Club, which operates during term time, one night per week, offers group activities and social opportunities for young people in two sessions – Primary and Secondary.

It also runs holiday playschemes which cater and provide fun activities for the children during the school break, as well as a summer outing and Christmas party for the children and their befrienders.