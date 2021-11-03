Better broadband coming to more homes in UK gigabit-speed revolution

Gigabit-capable broadband will allow several people to work from home, stream ultra high definition video content and play online games all at the same time.

An £8 million cash injection announced by the Chancellor in the Budget will be used to make much faster gigabit-speed internet available for 891 premises in Aberdeenshire.

The 3,600 homes and businesses were due to be upgraded to superfast broadband as part of the Scottish Government’s Reaching 100 per cent (R100) programme.

But thanks to a new agreement between the UK and Scottish governments, these premises will now get access to even faster full fibre broadband, capable of blistering download speeds of 1,000 megabits - or one gigabit - per second.

Project Gigabit is the biggest broadband rollout in UK history and part of the UK Prime Minister’s plan to level up communities across the UK with the future-proofed connectivity people will need for the next forty years.

UK Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Project Gigabit is our programme to level up communities in Scotland and the UK with internet connections people need now and in the coming decades.

"Our £8 million investment will end battles over bandwidth in hard-to-reach homes across northern Scotland and be the rocket fuel rural businesses need to grow and take advantage of new technologies.”

Scotland’s Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said: “For Scottish residents and businesses, particularly in remote and rural areas, improved access to faster broadband plays a key role in our everyday lives while we continue to work, learn and access public services remotely.

“The £384 million we are investing, alongside £8 million of UK Government funding, will ensure that all R100 contract build in the north of Scotland will be fibre to the premises, capable of delivering gigabit speeds and providing future-proofed, resilient connectivity to some of our most remote and rural communities.”