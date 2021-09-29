Boost for Newburgh Village Public Hall refurbishment

The trustees will use the funds to go towards the hall's refurbishment.

Newburgh Village Public Hall trustees had applied to the Formartine Area Committee Budget for £2,925.

Substantial refurbishment works have been carried out at the hall however the group is now looking to install PV solar panels and battery storage to make the building more self-sufficient.

It is estimated that the purchase and installation of the solar panels and battery storage will cost the trustees a total of £18,925.

The application was considered and unanimously agreed by the Formartine Area Committee last week.

Committee chairwoman, councillor Isobel Davidson, welcomed the application.

She said: “The trustees have done such a huge amount of work on the hall.

"It’s quite innovative having solar panels and batteries, it’s a great solution and I absolutely support this project.

"We really do need to congratulate them on the work that they have done on the hall, it has been tremendous.”

Refurbishment work carried out at the hall includes the installation of new windows, LED lighting and air source heat pumps that will provide heating for the facility.

The renovation project was first considered by trustees back in 2016 and work was completed earlier this year.