BrewDog submits plans for new bar and visitor centre in Ellon

Brewing giants BrewDog have submitted plans for the creation of a new bar and visitor centre next to its Ellon headquarters.

If approved by Aberdeenshire Council the new bar and visitor centre would be located inside the existing building at Balmacassie Industrial Estate that previously belonged to Power Jacks.

The brewing firm wishes to change part of the unit from office accommodation and production space to a 'DogTap' public house and visitor centre.

BrewDog took ownership of the building in 2018 after Power Jacks moved to Westhill. It was initially proposed that BrewDog would transform the building into 'The DogHouse' Hotel but the plan never came to fruition.

The new proposal would see the relocation of the existing 'DogTap' bar which is "oversubscribed" and no longer suitable to meet customer demand.

The new bar would feature a 'BottleDog' retail area where customers can buy bottles of beer and other merchandise. As with the existing bar food will continue to be served on the site.

The plan would also see the creation of a dedicated events space and beer museum that will give vistors the chance to see how the brewing process works.

BrewDog has proposed external changes to the site including the addition of an outdoor seating area and children's play area.