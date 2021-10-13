Brick Wonders in LEGO® At Garioch Heritage Centre

It is unclear whether the Hanging Gardens of Babylon were an actual construction or a poetic creation.

This is the only trip to the North east for this exhibition this year and the last time to see it in Scotland until September 2022.

The Brick Wonders exhibition begins with the seven wonders of the ancient world.

The exhibition also takes in modern, natural, and historic wonders from all seven continents.

The Egyptian pyramids feature as part of the Brick Wonders Exhibition.

Journey from Egyptian pyramids, to the bustle of Old London Bridge, to the awesome night skies of the Aurora Australis, the rock carved Treasury of Petra and the Matterhorn and a centrepiece installation of the Great Barrier Reef.

Built of over 500,000 LEGO® bricks this exhibition will appeal to enthusiasts of anthropology, ancient history, architecture, science, and social history.

The centrepiece is a huge freestanding model of the Great Barrier Reef at life size!

More than sixty other LEGO models are included, from tiny models to inspire building at home, to large mosaics and dioramas.

The ancient city of Petra, Jordan. Thought to be one of the places where Moses struck a rock and water gushed forth.

LEGO bricks are unique in their appeal, having been a top-selling toy for over fifty years.

The use of LEGO as an artistic medium gives an instant attraction to a wide range of audiences, both young and old, and inspires creativity while contributing to a renewed sense of awe at the world around us.

Brick Wonders presents its models in high quality custom-lit plinths, with colourful interpretation panels.

The exhibition has visited art galleries, museums, and exhibition centres from Italy to Northern Ireland, and will attract new visitors to any venue.

Warren Elsmore is an artist in LEGO® bricks and a lifelong fan of LEGO® who is based in Edinburgh, UK.

He has been in love with the little plastic bricks since the age of four and now spends his days creating amazing models with LEGO®.

After fifteen years in a successful IT career, in 2012 Warren moved to working full-time with LEGO® bricks, helping businesses realise their own dreams in plastic.

His first book, Brick City, was released in 21 languages to critical acclaim and has been followed by a catalogue of books and commissions recreating famous places, objects and events in LEGO®.

Exhibitions of Warren’s models tour museums and galleries throughout Europe, and attracted more than half a million visitors across the globe.

To find out more about Warren and the different exhibitions, visit his website at www.warrenelsmore.com.

Warren Elsmore, speaking while setting up the exhibition at the Centre, said: "We’re really excited to be back in Inverurie after two very strange years.

"Our Brick Wonders exhibition celebrates not just the original 7 wonders of the world, but also old, natural, and modern wonders – all built in LEGO bricks.

"We’re also pleased to include a newly updated Chinese Pagoda model – which is on public display for the first time having been updated this summer.”

He added: “Hopefully our models might inspire visitors to create their own wonder of the world, old or new!”

The exhibition will also feature an interactive LEGO® table on loan from Strachans, Inverurie, and there will be a chance to win a LEGO® kit kindly donated by Strachans.

The Brick Wonders exhibition is open now and will run until Monday, November 22.

Opening times will be:

Wednesday – Sunday 10am – 4pm Tuesday – Sunday 10am – 4pm during the Aberdeenshire October School holidays (October 18 – 29).

Tickets are available from Eventbrite by visiting www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/brick-wonders-in-lego-tickets-166669267265 or in person at the Garioch Heritage Centre.

Booking is not required but numbers per session are limited.

Housed in the former locomotive works in Inverurie, Garioch Heritage Centre tells the story of life in this area from the earliest settlement to the present day and sheds light on the domestic and working lives of local people.

The upstairs gallery is constantly being reviewed and further enhanced, incorporating the use of increased technology, introducing a broader range of artefacts, and creating a meaningful historical timeline.

Exciting ongoing projects include the planned reclamation and restoration of an original inspection barge from the era of the Inverurie to Aberdeen Canal and the creation of educational materials for virtual learning.

The Centre also offers a café serving homemade fayre, a gift shop, and activities for the whole family.

The Centre is currently open from Thursday – Sunday 10am – 4pm.

Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.