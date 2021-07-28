British Empire Medal awarded to RNLI supporter

Audrey was presented with her medal by the Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire at a small awarding ceremony outside at her home.

Audrey’s fundraising efforts have seen her raise more than £250,000 for RNLI stations across the northeast, including Buckie, Macduff, Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Stonehaven and Aberdeen lifeboat stations.

Most notably, in 2016/17, Ms Wood from Newmachar, raised and contributed more than half the cost of Aberdeen RNLI’s new inshore lifeboat (ILB). As a result, Audrey was invited to name the new lifeboat.

At a naming ceremony held in 2019, Aberdeen’s ILB was named Buoy Woody 85N, in honour of Audrey’s son, Stuart ‘Woody’ Wood, and 15 others who tragically lost their lives onboard helicopter flight 85N from the BP Miller Platform when it went down offshore Peterhead in 2009.

Each year since 2013, Audrey has hosted Glamour, Glitz and Bubbles, a ladies charity lunch at the Douglas Hotel in Aberdeen, to raise awareness of the RNLI’s lifesaving mission and raise funds for the local stations.

Seven ladies lunches have been held in Aberdeen and one in Banff. Fundraising efforts have also included a charity football match and raffles in aid of the RNLI.

Bill Deans, Lifeboat Operations Manager, at Aberdeen RNLI, said: “On behalf of the crew, fundraising committee and management group at Aberdeen lifeboat station, we are honoured for the support we have received from Audrey over the years and we’re delighted to see that recognised on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list last year – and we are delighted that she has now been presented with her medal.”

Audrey said: “I was both humbled and delighted to have been put forward for and honoured with a British Empire Medal (BEM).

“The RNLI was called out to an incident where my son, Woody, and others, lost their lives and is very near to my heart.

"The work they do is so important, and it was only after that I realised it is a charity and funded by donations. It’s been my pleasure to raise funds for the stations across the northeast.