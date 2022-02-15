Call for common sense as Aberdeenshire forest clear-up continues

Work to clear up the storm damage in forests could take months. (Pic:FLS)

Although some forests continue to be closed for safety reasons, others are slowly beginning to see a return of visitors.

The latest information on forests in the area can be found online at forestryandland.gov.scot

FLS’ East Region Manager, David Leven, said: “Our teams and contractors are working flat out to deal with the horrendous levels of storm damage in the forests we manage.

"It’s going to take months in some places to clear it all up and there will continue to be a high level of risk, which is why some of our forests will remain closed.

“However, there are some forests where access is beginning to open up again.

“We would advise everyone to keep checking the website for the latest information before leaving home and that when they do arrive at a forest to follow some simple rules to keep themselves and our staff safe.”

FLS is asking all visitors to :

always obey signage stay well away from work areas if a path or trail is blocked, turn back (if you can’t get through easily neither can emergency services) do not walk around, climb over or duck under felled trees

David added: “It is important that people exercise some common sense and minimise the risk for everyone. Failing to follow the advice will only disrupt the clear-up operations and mean that it will take even longer before we see a return to full access to Aberdeenshire ’s forests.”

