Call for walkers to map ‘hidden’ Aberdeenshire paths

Walkers are being asked to help map paths in the north east.

The online Scottish Paths Map features hundreds of previously-hidden trails, including paths checked and recorded by more than 200 Ramblers volunteers across the nation.

The walking charity is now running a drive to recruit volunteers in a few selected lesser-mapped areas, which include both Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire.

Heath Brown, community engagement officer at Ramblers Scotland, said: “Our Scottish Paths Map includes tens of thousands of miles of paths – from traffic-free city routes to relaxing loch-side trails. Many are ‘hidden’ trails not previously been shown by Ordnance Survey.

Ramblers Scotland president Lucy Wallace audits a path

“While it’s the best-ever map of Scotland’s paths, we need communities to check their paths, to work to improve local routes so everyone in the local community has somewhere to walk.

"That includes here in Aberdeenshire where our coverage can definitely still be improved so that more people can enjoy walks from their doorsteps. It’s easy and fun to record trails using our simple app.

"Every time a volunteer checks or adds a path to the map, it makes it easier for people in Aberdeenshire to get healthy and active on foot.”

The Scottish Paths Map includes tens of thousands of miles of paths, using data collected by volunteers as well as from councils, national parks and charities. It has already been viewed 61,000 times since launching last autumn.

Mr Brown added: “Better mapping of the paths in Aberdeenshire can help give more people here the confidence and knowledge to get outdoors. We have a good number of path that have been checked in some places - like Benacchie and Forvie - but the map would benefit from places including Ellon.

“I’d urge all keen walkers in the area to consider volunteering. Whether you just check one trail, or add dozens of hidden paths, you’ll be leaving a lasting legacy that supports walking in Aberdeenshire.”