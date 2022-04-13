Call to install EV charging points in villages across Aberdeenshire

Liam Kerr and Gillian Owen at the new Ellon EV charging point

The pair visited a new charging facility at the Ellon library car park after the town was left without any working charging point last year.

Ms Owen, the Scottish Conservative councillor for Ellon and District who is seeking re-election, has now called on the Scottish Government to install charging points at places including Newburgh, Ythanbank, Foveran and Collieston which currently don’t have any available for users.

As of January this year, the government-owned organisation ChargePlace Scotland had only installed 45 chargers per 100,000 people in Aberdeenshire.

This is compared to areas such as Dundee and the Highlands which have 87 and 91 per 100,000.

Ms Owen said: “We are still ridiculously short of electric chargers in Aberdeenshire and villages like Newburgh and Foveran still don’t have any whatsoever.

“If the Scottish Government is serious about everyone changing to electric cars the infrastructure locally has to be in place to support that and at the moment, it’s severely lacking.

“People living in rural areas are being stranded by the roadside due to the appalling shortage of charging points available for them to use.”

She added: “This is why I’m calling for the rollout to be ramped up so places such as Newburgh, Ythanbank, Foveran and Collieston can finally have a charging point for people to use.”

North-east MSP Liam Kerr added: “Taxpayers in the north-east have seen very little value for money when it comes to ChargePlace Scotland’s progress which has been shockingly bad in areas like Aberdeenshire.

“Many people across the north-east are still not confident enough to buy an electric vehicle due to the lack of charging points in their area while the ones that are in place are often broken.