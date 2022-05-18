Can you help people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions in Grampian?

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, the largest Scottish health charity supporting people with chest, heart and stroke conditions live their lives to the full, is calling for people in the local community to become Collection Can Volunteers to help raise vital funds.

By Dawn Renton
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 9:04 am
The charity is looking for people to volunteer their time and place collection cans in shops, local businesses and community spaces to help raise awareness and funds to make sure people with chest, heart and stroke conditions are getting the support they need when they leave hospital.

Ruth Zokas, Volunteering Development Lead at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to make a real difference in your local community.”

If you’re interested in becoming a Collection Can Volunteer, apply via www.chss.org.uk/volunteer-opportunity/collection-can-volunteer

Minimum age to apply is 18 years.

Chest Heart & Stroke ScotlandVolunteers