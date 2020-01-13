Celebrate the Bard’s birthday at Methlick

The Beaton Hall committee in Methlick is making final preparations for its annual Burns Supper.

The event will take place on Saturday, January 25 at 6.46pm, for 7.15pm.

John McAllister, Master of Ceremony will expertly lead the company through an evening of Burns.

The evening will start with recitals from the children of Methlick School who have been working hard to learn poetry from Scots poets as well as Burns.

This promotes awareness of the works of Scottish poets and Burns in the children and is always a highlight of their school year.

After a rendition of the Selkirk Grace from Rev Dr Will Sadler, Chef Willie Gray will be piped in with the haggis by David Fraser who will also pipe for the dancers later in the proceedings.

The Address to the Haggis will be given by Colin Gallacher before the company will enjoy the traditional fare of haggis, mince, neeps and tatties followed by trifle or jelly.

The immortal memory of the bard will be given by Rev Alison Swindells. Cryle Shand will then make the customary Toast to the Lassies whose response will be given by Louise McGregor. No doubt the Lassies will be particularly looking forward to that.

The evening will include entertainment from Fiddler Elspeth Macpherson, followed by the raffle and rounded off and brought to a close by the singing of Auld Lang Syne by all assembled before everyone sets off for home.

This will once again be an opportunity for the public to enjoy the hall following a major facelift.

This has always been a very popular event and tickets for the evening are available to purchase now from French’s Costcutters in Methlick for £15 (£12 under 12s and concession).