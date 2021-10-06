Charity quiz night for the British Heart Foundation

BHF Scotland’s Ellon fundraising group is hosting a quiz night later this month.

The event is being held at the Station Hotel in Ellon on Saturday, October 30 at 7pm.

Everyone is invited and the group is keen for new members to come along.

Tables for the quiz are £20 for a team of four.

June Macrae, group leader, said: “I decided to help start up group as it was close to my heart and a worthwhile cause to do whilst my husband worked away.

"We really could do with some new faces to come on board with fresh ideas.

"We usually meet once a month in Station Hotel Lounge in Ellon and keep in touch regularly and try to help each other.”