Charles adds whisky to tea on tour of local businesses

The Duke of Rothesay, was given the cuppa and dram at Gibbs - Gentlemen's Outfitter and decided to mix the two.

The store, which sells designer brands and formal wear for hire, including kilts, hosted the royal visitor as he toured local shops and the town's farmers' market on Tuesday.

Glen Garioch in Oldmeldrum, one of the country's oldest distilleries, also welcomed Charles during his royal tour of the north-east.

It is being renovated and upgraded following a £6 million investment from American drinks company Beam Suntory to reinstate more traditional production processes and reduce the distillery's carbon footprint.

The Duke of Rothesay's tour also included the Inverurie community allotment and meeting representatives from Grampian Opportunities, an organisation that promotes learning, volunteering and employment opportunities, and offers support for disabled people and people with mental health problems.

During his visit to Inverurie Charles was keen to speak to some locals.

He went door to door chatting to local businesses in the square, all to the tune of 12-year-old Ruaridh Craig's bagpipes.

"It was wet and I was nervous but he asked what my name was and asked how long I'd been playing the bagpipes," Ruaridh said afterwards, admitting his excitement.

Inverurie born and bred Shona Singer also welcomed Charles to her family-owned toy shop, Strachans.

She said: "We said we had a lot of farming toys, which we said his grandchildren would enjoy and he found that quite funny. It was quite a thrill, we didn't realise he was going to come in so it was quite exciting. The staff all got to meet him, which was lovely.

"He was asking a lot of questions and he does seem genuinely interested, I think from his sustainability standpoint local businesses are a massive part of that so I think he has a genuine interest."

Charles stopped for a final dram at the town's Davidsons Specialist Butcher.

Margaret Robertson, from Daviot, had come to Inverurie especially to see Charles.