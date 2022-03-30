Charlie House celebrates North East mums in style

Charlie House supported mums model eveningwear from Style for Your Shape. (Photo: Michal Wachucik of Abermedia)

Charlie House supports babies, children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, and their families, in the North-east.

Perfectly timed ahead of Mother’s Day, this is the seventh Fizz & Fashion event, which had been postponed twice due to Covid restrictions. Held at The Chester Hotel and hosted by Kevin Littlejohn of Right Here Productions, guests enjoyed an afternoon of entertainment and fashion, alongside a glass of fizz and two course lunch.

Fizz & Fashion Friday is as much about celebrating the families supported by Charlie House as it is about enjoying the fizz. During the event, two special catwalks gave mums supported by Charlie House services a rare opportunity to take centre stage, modelling the latest day and evening fashion by Style for Your Shape and shoes and accessories from Hamish Munro.

Charlie House supported mums model daywear from Style for Your Shape. (Photo:Michal Wachucik of Abermedia)

Speaking of her day of pampering and limelight, one of the mums said: “I have no self-confidence, especially body confidence. [Fizz & Fashion] helped give me a confidence boost by pushing me out of my comfort zone. I don't get time to pamper myself often.”

Another of the mums joining the charity ahead of Mother’s Day said: “I wanted to do something fun and exciting just for me!”

Tracy Johnstone, chair and founder of Charlie House said: “There was a real buzz in the room at this event, everyone seemed to be delighted to be back, enjoying the fizz and each other’s company. Most importantly, it gave us the opportunity to recognise why Charlie House exists – for the families we support. It was beautiful to witness each brave mum as they strutted their stuff today.”

“We are delighted with the support we have received from guests at this event and would like to say a huge thank you to them for turning out and making this another amazing year of Fizz & Fashion! We couldn’t be more proud of the work we do to support North East mums.”

Founder and chair Tracy Johnstone attends Fizz & Fashion Friday. (Photo:Michal Wachucik of Abermedia)

All funds raised from the event will go directly to Charlie House and support local families.

The dream of Charlie House has always been to build a dedicated support centre in Aberdeen so that families do not need to travel over 100 miles from Aberdeen to receive the support they need. In 2018, Charlie House launched the Big Build Appeal to raise £8m for the project and is very close to reaching the halfway point thanks to the generosity of the people of Aberdeen, and beyond.

Charlie House would like to acknowledge the incredible support from sponsors Scott James & Associates and Maritime Developments Limited, Style for Your Shape, Hamish Munro and RR Make Up, Right Here Productions and The Chester Hotel for hosting and AV duties, Reach Video for video production and Abermedia for taking incredible photographs, Preloved & Privileged for donating raffle prizes, Compass Print for printed materials and stallholders 13 23 Jewellery and Tipsy House candles.