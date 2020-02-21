Chris ready for tattoo tribute

A Balmedie man will face his fear of needles as he gets a tattoo to raise money for the charity Quarriers.

Chris Mathers has decided to get a tattoo of Quarriers’ logo-bug as a tribute to the support he receives from the Quarrier’s Epilepsy Fieldwork Service, after being suddenly diagnosed with nocturnal epilepsy.

Facing his fear and the needle on Saturday, February 22 to raise vital funds and awareness for the service, Chris will have the leading Quarriers’ Epilepsy Centre logo-bug permanently etched under his arm, in epilepsy awareness’ signature purple hue.

Just over two years ago Chris started having symptoms of epilepsy in the form of seizures which occur only when he is sleeping.

After his diagnosis, Chris struggled to come to terms with his condition and his new routine and sought out assistance from the Epilepsy Fieldwork support service from Quarriers.

Quarriers’ Epilepsy Fieldwork Service supports people in their local communities across the North East of Scotland, providing information, support and advice on managing their condition and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The Quarriers service has ensured Chris’ family were all trained and shown how to administer Chris’ emergency medication for occasions when his seizures last longer than five minutes.

The service also supported Chris through his initial diagnosis where he was required to abide to the epilepsy driving restrictions enforced on him until further prognosis.

Chris said: “I strongly believe doing something for charity should be an activity that really pushes your limits.

“As my Epilepsy is a permanent diagnosis, coupled with my fear of needles, the first thing I thought of was getting a tattoo, a permanent show of support to the Quarriers’ Epilepsy Fieldwork Service who are helping me and so many others cope with this condition across Scotland.”

Chris will be paying for his tattoo himself and donating all of the funds raised to the Quarriers’ Epilepsy Fieldwork service.

He added: “The Quarriers Epilepsy Fieldworkers have been a brilliant support system to my family and I.

“They’ve helped me deal with my diagnosis and my perception of my condition and I can’t thank them enough.”

To support Chris with his Quarriers tattoo fundraiser donations can be given online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cmatherstattooepilepsy.