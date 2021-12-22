Christmas comes early as dogs stay free at Crerar Hotels all winter

Seoras & Hebridean Baker try out a Crerar Hotel

Crerar Hotels, already renowned for its love of furry guests, will welcome all dogs staying over the winter season – from now until 31 March – free of charge.

Not only will the hotel group waive the usual £20 per dog per night on all stays in classic rooms across its portfolio which includes Thainstone House – but all pooches will be pampered with specially-created treats from Aberdeenshire-based WowDog.

The bespoke offering ensures families among the millions who welcomed pups into their homes during the pandemic are fully catered for, and don’t have to consider boarding or kennels when planning a winter staycation.

Four-legged companions taking a winter break with their families will enjoy special treats all winter, with custom made dog beds next to the hotels’ cosy fireplaces, recommendations for breath-taking walks for four paw adventure, tasty biscuits and extra cuddles from the team members.

Carolyn Carrington, General Manager said: “Many of the properties have hotel dogs that our guests just love to meet, so it goes without saying that we all welcome four-legged family members with open arms.”