Clan invites bids for its 'Light the North' trail lighthouses

Promoting the auction are, from left, Fiona Fernie, Charlie Langhorne, of Wild in Art; and Lt Col Katy Badham-Thornhill, of The Gordon Barracks. (Photo: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia)

The legacy of the recent ‘Light the North’ lighthouse trail will continue when all 50 large lighthouse sculptures and eight small lighthouses take centre stage in the grand finale at Thainstone Exchange, Inverurie, which will be both an in-person and on-line live event. The auction is supported by the ANM Group.

Fiona Fernie, Clan's Project Director for Light the North, said: “The 10-week ‘Light the North’ lighthouse trail, in partnership with Wild in Art, has been embraced by the people of the North-east – individuals, families, artists, local businesses, community groups and schools have all been fully immersed in this colourful, exciting trail across the country whilst raising funds for Clan Cancer Support.

“The lighthouse sculptures each represent a safe haven, a beacon in a storm, navigation through troubled waters – all very much aligned with Clan’s aims.

"They now hold a special place in the heart of the artists who created them, the people who have visited them and Clan’s service users who will ultimately benefit from them.

"Cancer patients have been particularly hard hit during the pandemic due to delays in diagnosis and treatment.

"Clan has helped people live with and beyond a cancer diagnosis for over 38 years, but we need the support of projects and events such as ‘Light the North’ to continue being here for them and to support even more people affected by cancer.”

She added: “Whether it’s to brighten your office, make a statement in your garden or to give someone special the ultimate surprise gift, bidders will continue this legacy and the funds raised from the auction will go on to aid essential cancer support services.”

All of the sculptures available for bidding can be viewed in-person ahead of the auction at the ‘Light the North’ Farewell Weekend, October 29-31, at the Gordon Barracks in Bridge of Don. See www.lightthenorth.co.uk/event/farewell-weekend for details.